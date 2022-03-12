Video: Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer of all time after brilliantly worked Man United move

Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the highest goalscorer in football history, finishing off a brilliant move by Man United.

Two minutes after Harry Kane levelled from the spot following Ronaldo’s howitzer of an opener, Nemanja Matic played Jadon Sancho in behind with a lovely clipped ball in behind.

Sancho then played an inch perfect square pass for the waiting Ronaldo, who then proceeded to side foot his effort into the goal past Hugo Lloris.

The goal now puts him on 806 career goals, breaking the record set by Josef Bican and marking him out as the highest ever goalscorer as recognised by FIFA.

You can watch the goal below.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't miss those! ? He taps in Sancho's cross to restore #MUFC's lead! pic.twitter.com/rzNKh1FRXz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 12, 2022

Pictures from Premier League and Sky Sports