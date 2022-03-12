Video: Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer of all time after brilliantly worked Man United move

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the highest goalscorer in football history, finishing off a brilliant move by Man United.

Two minutes after Harry Kane levelled from the spot following Ronaldo’s howitzer of an opener, Nemanja Matic played Jadon Sancho in behind with a lovely clipped ball in behind.

Sancho then played an inch perfect square pass for the waiting Ronaldo, who then proceeded to side foot his effort into the goal past Hugo Lloris.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harry Kane smashes Tottenham level against Man United after Telles handball
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo reminds everyone of his magic with scorching long-range effort
Man United handed major boost for Atletico Madrid Champions League tie with key defender ruled out

The goal now puts him on 806 career goals, breaking the record set by Josef Bican and marking him out as the highest ever goalscorer as recognised by FIFA.

You can watch the goal below.

Pictures from Premier League and Sky Sports

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.