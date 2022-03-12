Mohamed Salah smashed home a penalty after Yves Bissouma handled the ball in the box.
No complaints about the penalty decision, after Bissouma raised his arms to block a Naby Keita strike.
Salah converted the penalty taking his tally to 20 league goals, with five of them coming from the spot.
The recent stories regarding Salah’s contract didn’t seem to affect his concentration. He stepped up confidently, as he always does, and converted the penalty with ease.
A win against Brighton would mean Liverpool are just three points behind title favourites Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side play Crystal Palace on Monday night.