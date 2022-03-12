West Ham line up bid for Spanish winger as Jarrod Bowen replacement

West Ham United have already lined up their replacement for Jarrod Bowen, looking towards the Serie A for ex-Premier League star Gerard Deulofeu.

Reports from Spanish site Mundo Deportivo claim Deulofeu would be keen to link up with West Ham due to the ambitious project they have in place.

The Hammers are monitoring Deulofeu in case they need to sign a replacement for Bowen, who has been extensively linked with a move to join Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Should such a move come to fruition, West Ham will move for the former Watford and Everton star, who has contributed to 44 goals in 127 games in the Premier League, albeit for sides who were both quite poor in relation to the rest of the league at the time.

After a tricky spell for the 27-year-old, Deulofeu seems to have refound his best form since joining Udinese, scoring eight goals and contributing two assists in 23 Serie A games.

One factor West Ham manager David Moyes will certainly appreciate with regards to Deulofeu is his versatility.

West Ham’s squad is very thin considering the amount of competitions they are in, and thus they demand their players to be versatile enough to play a number of positions, a quality Deulofeu certainly has, being able to operate across the entire front line.