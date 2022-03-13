Liverpool are reportedly among the admirers of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak in a potential £75million transfer battle this summer.

The Sweden international has impressed in his time in La Liga and looks like he’s now ready to make the step up to a bigger club, even if his recent form hasn’t been at his usual high standards.

It seems clear Isak still has big-name suitors interested in him ahead of the summer, with the Daily Star claiming Liverpool are monitoring his situation.

The Reds aren’t exactly short of quality up front at the moment, but Isak could be a sensible long-term target for the club, who could soon do with replacing ageing duo Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Daily Star also claim Arsenal are ready to pay as much as £75m for the 22-year-old, with the Gunners in need of a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona in January, with Arsenal failing to get anyone else in, and they now also face the prospect of both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leaving on free transfers this summer.

Manchester United are also mentioned as suitors for Isak by the Daily Star, and he could be ideal to give the Red Devils something different up front after a difficult season in which ageing forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani have been inconsistent, while there are also growing doubts over Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.