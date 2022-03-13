Manchester United reportedly look set to rival Arsenal for the transfer of Alexander Isak this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front after a difficult season, and it seems the Real Sociedad forward is now one of their priorities as they admit defeat in the race to sign Erling Haaland, according to the Daily Star.

Isak has impressed in his time in La Liga, and has also been linked with Arsenal by Sport in recent times, so it could be that we’ll see the highly-rated young Sweden international in the Premier League before long.

Isak’s form has taken a bit of a dip this season, but it seems he’s still highly regarded by top clubs, with the Daily Star linking him with Man Utd and stating that he could command a fee as high as £60million.

Arsenal also urgently need a top young striker to come in as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Isak has the potential to be a fine long-term option.

United and Arsenal are battling it out for a top four spot, so it could be that whoever gets that Champions League place will have the edge in the race for Isak’s signature.