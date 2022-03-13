Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho has been added to the list of Arsenal transfer targets this summer.

Coutinho has struggled to find his best form since he switched Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018, but a loan spell this season has seen the Brazilian refind the magic which made him one of the most expensive players of all time.

He has returned to the Premier League with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, and has already had a hand in seven goals in just nine games.

This form has generated interest in his services from Arsenal, who are hoping to be able to beat Aston Villa to his signing in the summer.

Sport are reporting Villa have a 40 million Euro buy option for him installed in their loan deal with Barcelona, but Arsenal are waiting in the wings if this clause is not triggered.

Considering Villa’s financial muscle, the transfer fee will not be the problem in the deal, but rather the wages which the two parties can agree on.

Arsenal are in need of attacking reinforcements in the summer, not only to replace players who are expected to leave the club due to contract expiry and outbound transfers, but also to add quality options to a squad which could be competing in the Champions League next season and is not ready for that challenge without some additions.