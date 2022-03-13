Barcelona has reportedly earmarked Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as a transfer backup plan should they fail in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from Le10Sport, who claims the French attacker is wanted at Barcelona by manager Xavi.

Lacazette, 30, is going to be out of contract at the Gunners at the end of the season and although manager Mikel Arteta recently confirmed the club plan on opening contracts soon, there is no guarantee that the striker will extend his stay.

Should Lacazette fail to pen a new deal, he will be free to leave London for free once this season comes to a close and the club understood to be ‘very well positioned’ to sign him is Barcelona.

MORE: Potential Chelsea buyers have big plans for Stamford Bridge and two key players

The 26 time La Liga winner’s first choice summer signing is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland though and although Barcelona is thought to be in talks to sign him, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City also keen, landing the prolific Norweigan will not be an easy task.

Barcelona to compete second Arsenal transfer?

Following the recent free transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, Barcelona could be set to capture their second Arsenal striker in as many transfer windows.

For Lacazette, a move to a slower-paced La Liga could be hugely tempting, especially after watching how his former striking partner has reignited his career in recent weeks.

After scoring just four times in the Premier League prior to his January move, Aubameyang has already netted the same amount of goals, but in just his first five domestic appearances for his new club.

Should Lacazette opt to follow the Gabon international’s lead, it will serve as a huge blow for the Gunners, who would have lost two senior attackers, both for free, in the space of six months.