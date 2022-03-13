Atletico Madrid expect Newcastle United to launch transfer move for £50million star

Atletico Madrid reportedly expect Newcastle United to revive a potential transfer move for Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco this summer.

The 28-year-old was a target for Newcastle in January, and Atletico supposedly expect the Magpies will launch another move for him ahead of next season, according to Goal.

Carrasco has had a fine career at Atletico, and has a £50million release clause in his contract that should be perfectly affordable for Newcastle.

NUFC will surely be tempted to make an offer close to that clause, or to trigger it if they cannot agree a deal with Madrid.

Eddie Howe spent big in January, signing Kieran Trippier from Diego Simeone’s side, as well as Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

Newcastle will surely be busy again in the summer due to the wealth of their new Saudi owners.

Carrasco is just one of many big names linked with moves to St James’ Park.

