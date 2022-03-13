Chelsea could try to get around sanctions to seal surprise £29.3m transfer

Chelsea could reportedly try to get around the government sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich by making a surprise U-turn to make Saul Niguez’s transfer to Stamford Bridge permanent this summer.

The Blues may be unable to get any business done due to Abramovich’s assets being frozen, and that could hurt them in the transfer market ahead of next season.

This could therefore motivate Chelsea to make a U-turn on the future of on-loan midfielder Saul, according to the Daily Mirror, as they’re set to explore if the terms of their deal could allow them to take up the option to make his signing permanent for £29.3million.

This seems like it could be a bit of a legal grey area, as Chelsea did partly agree this deal before the sanctions came in, though it also seemed unlikely that they would have taken up the option of a permanent move.

Saul has largely flopped in his time at Stamford Bridge, though there have been some tentative signs of improvement with his recent performances.

CFC fans will be in two minds about keeping the Spain international, and in truth this latest development seems to show just how desperate the club have become.