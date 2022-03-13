Video: Kai Havertz looks a bit lucky to escape with just a yellow card in Chelsea-Newcastle clash

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz looked a bit lucky to get away with only a yellow card for a foul on Newcastle United defender Dan Burn.

See below as the Germany international clattered into Burn, who was clearly in pain as he went down…

Chelsea haven’t been at their best in this first half, with the score 0-0 at the break.

The Blues will need to improve in the second period if they are to put a difficult week behind them, with so much doubt about the club’s future away from the pitch.

