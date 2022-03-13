Gary Lineker heaps praise on West Ham star after Aston Villa performance

Gary Lineker has praised the substitute performance of Andriy Yarmolenko.

Lineker was full of admiration for the Ukrainian’s impact off the bench, after he grabbed the opening goal of the game.

As seen in the tweet above, Lineker was emphasising the courage Yarmolenko showed, in being able to “focus and play”, due to the current situation regarding Ukraine.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian was given a few days off after reportedly suffering due to the current crisis in his home country, but has emphatically returned to the team. Yarmolenko was understandably emotional as he attempted to celebrate his goal.

