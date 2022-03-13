Gary Neville tells Antonio Conte to bin two first-team stars who are ‘nowhere near good enough’

Tottenham Hotspur was beaten 3-2 during Saturday’s blockbuster Premier League encounter against Manchester United.

Despite equalising twice, Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites were eventually undone after star striker Cristiano Ronaldo completed a superb hat-trick.

The Red Devils’ latest win sees them keep pace in the race for the top four, but with just 10 games to go, the loser of Saturday’s game at Old Trafford was always going to find themselves more or less out of the running.

Although United was far from at their best, an incredible hat-trick from main-man Ronaldo was enough to ensure all three points would remain in Manchester.

However, for as poor as United were in parts, Tottenham Hotspur was equally as disappointing and speaking to Sky Sports after the five-goal thriller, pundit Gary Neville identified which players are the Londoners’ weakest link.

“They’re not good enough, nowhere near good enough,” the ex-United defender said.

“I think to play that system you have to have good wing-backs in it and I think Reguilon and Doherty, the quality is not there in both sides of their game, defensively and going forward.

“I think if they had better wing-backs, they’d be doing a lot, lot better.”