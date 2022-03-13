Impressive Belgian goalkeeper wants West Ham transfer

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham would like to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and according to recent reports, KV Mechelen’s Gaetan Coucke would welcome a move to the London Stadium.

That’s according to a recent report from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who claim the young shot-stopper is keen to leave his current club in favour of a switch to David Moyes’ Hammers.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick vs Tottenham fires Manchester United to two new Premier League records

More Stories / Latest News
Atletico Madrid expect Newcastle United to launch transfer move for £50million star
Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick vs Tottenham fires Manchester United to two new Premier League records
Barcelona highlight second Arsenal transfer as backup plan for in demand superstar

Although the goalkeeper’s value is listed as £810,000 on Transfermarkt, HN’s report states the Hammers could sign him for as little as £675,000.

Currently aged just 23, Coucke has featured in 104 senior career matches, in all competitions, successfully keeping 20 clean sheets along the way.

More Stories Gaetan Coucke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.