Impressive Belgian goalkeeper wants West Ham transfer

West Ham would like to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and according to recent reports, KV Mechelen’s Gaetan Coucke would welcome a move to the London Stadium.

That’s according to a recent report from Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who claim the young shot-stopper is keen to leave his current club in favour of a switch to David Moyes’ Hammers.

Although the goalkeeper’s value is listed as £810,000 on Transfermarkt, HN’s report states the Hammers could sign him for as little as £675,000.

Currently aged just 23, Coucke has featured in 104 senior career matches, in all competitions, successfully keeping 20 clean sheets along the way.