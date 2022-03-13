Jesse Marsch expresses opinion on Leeds United star after Norwich win

Jesse Marsch has given his opinion on the performance of Jack Harrison during Leeds United’s win over Norwich City.

Leeds picked up a vital three points against Norwich City in their fight to stay in the Premier League. A last-minute Joe Gelhardt winner secured Jesse Marsch’s first victory in charge.

Marsch was full of praise for Harrison, who was dropped to the bench for the game. Harrison replaced Bamford at half-time and made a positive impact on the game.

“I thought he was fantastic, I knew he was disappointed not to be in the first XI,” he said, as reported by Leeds Live. “I told him he was likely in almost every scenario to be the first sub to come on the pitch and give us what we needed.”

No player enjoys being dropped from the starting eleven, but Harrison had a point to prove, letting Marsch know he made the wrong decision to drop him.