Juventus are reportedly eyeing Emerson Palmieri as they look set to raid Chelsea.

It was reported recently by Gazzetta dello Sport that Juventus were interested in signing no less than four Chelsea players, taking advantage of their current ownership problems. Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Christain Pulisic and Antonio Rudiger are reportedly on Juventus’ watchlist.

Tuttosport are now reporting that they are interested in signing Emerson, who is currently on loan at Lyon. The 27-year-old has been at Chelsea nearly four years, but has only managed to play 33 games.

Falling behind Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell in the pecking order, Chelsea may be interested in getting rid of the Brazilian to raise some funds.

The likes of Ziyech and Pulisic are regularly involved in the first-team, so Thomas Tuchel may be reluctant to sell. If Emerson is to return from his loan spell, he would be third choice left-back. Selling him makes the most sense, compared to the other four players mentioned.

Rudiger is out of contract this summer, so that’s another possible departure. Ziyech, Jorginho, and Pulisic however, still have at least a year left and still play a part at Stamford Bridge.