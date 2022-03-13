Juventus are eyeing Arsenal transfer as they look to improve their midfield.

The Italian side are reportedly interested in Arsenal star Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian midfielder only joined Arsenal in 2020, but an excellent run of games has attracted the attention of Juventus.

This is according to Tutto Sport, who report that Juventus are interested in Renato Sanches as well as Partey. Lille are willing to sell Sanches, due to financial troubles, but it may be a little more difficult to secure the signature of Partey.

Partey signed a four-year deal for a fee of £45m, which activated a release clause in his contract with Atletico Madrid.

Partey has been pivotal in Arsenal’s recent run of form, offering solidity in the midfield. With the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli hitting form in front of goal, some of Partey’s performances may not grab the headlines.

Due to signing him for £45m and being a key player, it’s unlikely that Arsenal will be willing to sell. Every player has a price, but it would take a hefty fee to prise him away from The Emirates.