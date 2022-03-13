Manchester United legend thinks Cristiano Ronaldo looked “angry” against Tottenham

Manchester United legend Roy Keane thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo looked angry in the win over Tottenham yesterday.

The Portugal international hit a hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over Spurs, looking back to his best after a difficult few weeks.

Ronaldo hasn’t looked quite at home in this Red Devils side since Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager, and he wasn’t even involved in last week’s defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 37-year-old returned to the team at Old Trafford yesterday, and Keane was pleased with the performance he put in against Antonio Conte’s side when he spoke to Sky Sports afterwards…

Keane feels Ronaldo looked angry and like a man with a point to prove, and the former United captain also questioned the perceived wisdom that the veteran forward can no longer play every game due to his age.

As Gary Neville also noted, it wasn’t exactly a vintage performance from United, who relied on Ronaldo’s brilliance to get them the three points.