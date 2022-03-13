Leeds United star set to be subject of bidding war from ambitious European football hunting clubs

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is set to be the subject of a bidding war between Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Phillips is subject to interest from both parties as they seek to improve their midfield options and push towards a European spot in the table next season.

According to the Daily Mail, both clubs are front of the queue to sign the England international, who starred at Euro 2020.

Phillips is willing to assess his options at the end of the season ahead of a big money move. He is rated at £36m by transfermarkt.

While Villa have shown an active interest in signing a defensive midfielder, Newcastle instead went after Bruno Guimaraes in January, but will now turn their attention elsewhere to other players.

Both clubs will be in the hunt for a top seven finish next season in the hope of getting a spot in a European competition.

Villa are closer to this currently, but they have a better squad as it stands under Steven Gerrard, though they lack the consistency to be able to get to the level they want for the time being.

On the other hand, Newcastle have only recently escaped the clutches of a relegation battle, and now look as though their Premier League future is secure as they now sit 10 above the drop. They will want to progress as quickly as possible, but will likely take a few more years before they are able to achieve European status.