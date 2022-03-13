Approach made: Arsenal contact world class attacker over potential €60m transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact over a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has been one of the best players in the world in the last few years, and it would be some statement by the Gunners if they could take advantage of his uncertain situation and lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have been in touch with both Bayern and Lewandowski himself to discuss a potential move, with the 33-year-old supposedly keen on a new challenge.

Arsenal recently lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so they could do with a top signing up front, and Lewandowski’s recent scoring record shows he’d be a dream addition.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has 43 goals in 36 games this season, and has been unlucky not to win the Ballon d’Or in the last couple of years.

Lewandowski’s world class performances helped Bayern win the treble in 2019/20, when the Ballon d’Or ceremony was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In truth, if Lewandowski does want to win that prize he would probably do well to choose a bigger name than Arsenal, but it would be intriguing to see what he could do in Mikel Arteta’s side, and how much they’d improve with this potential game-changing signing.