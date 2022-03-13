Liverpool defender Neco Williams has opened up on the abuse he’s received from his own fans.

Williams has often struggled in a Liverpool shirt and the fans of the club have let him know about it. With the Anfield faithful being used to Trent Alexander-Arnold, sometimes they expect too much from others stepping in.

Speaking to VERSUS, Williams opened up on the struggles he’s gone through when receiving this abuse. “Even though I’m only 20 now, I’ve been through I’d say quite a lot and experienced quite a lot,” said Williams.

To receive so much abuse at such a young age, can’t be nice. When you’re not a regular in the team, and when you do play you get abused, it can’t be great for his confidence.

“I just felt angry, embarrassed, I didn’t know what to do. Looking back on it now, I just wish I spoke to more people,” Williams added. With the emphasis on mental health in recent years, it’s shocking to hear how much the words of fans has affected him.

As great as it is to hear a player speak out, they shouldn’t be put into a situation where they have to. Williams went on loan to Fulham in January where he is thriving.

Not only defensively, but he’s managed to pick up a couple of goals as well. Maybe without the added pressure of the fans on his back, he’s more relaxed and confident and starting to play his best football.