Liverpool may reportedly face losing star player Mohamed Salah to another club in the Premier League.

Salah’s contract situation at Anfield has been a bit of a worry for some time now, with the Egypt international’s current deal due to expire in 2023.

Even more worrying for Liverpool is that their top scorer is seemingly not ruling out staying in England, according to Football Insider, which surely means a move to Manchester City.

Chelsea are currently in limo due to Roman Abramovich being sanctioned, and probably wouldn’t be seen as a step up from Liverpool anyway. The same is true of Arsenal and Tottenham, while it’s hard to imagine Salah would ruin his legendary reputation with LFC by joining Manchester United.

That leaves only City, where Salah may well feel he can take his game to the next level and win even more trophies under Pep Guardiola.

This would undoubtedly be a bit of a nightmare situation for the Reds, so could they at least try to get another big name in from City as part of the deal?

Here’s our pick of five City players who could help ease the blow of losing Salah…

Raheem Sterling

A former Liverpool player, Raheem Sterling has only gone from strength to strength since swapping Anfield for the Etihad Stadium earlier in his career. We’re not sure Liverpool fans would necessarily welcome him back with open arms, but he’s a top class player who could go some way to replacing the goals, pace and skills that Salah brings up front.

Bernardo Silva

A player at the very top of his game at the moment, Bernardo Silva can operate in almost any attacking role, and has the intelligence and work rate to shine in Jurgen Klopp’s system. He’s not exactly a Salah-esque player, but we’re not sure Liverpool fans would complain too much about the Portugal international linking up with the likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

Phil Foden

Perhaps the most exciting young talent in English football, Phil Foden seems like he’d fit like a dream at Liverpool, even if we imagine he’s the one player City would do anything to avoid losing, even if it meant signing Salah. But likewise, this is perhaps the most realistic way of persuading the Merseyside giants to part ways with their Egyptian king.

Jack Grealish

A big-money signing for City last summer, it would be fair to say we haven’t really seen the best of Jack Grealish in a sky blue shirt yet, but could he find his feet again at Liverpool? Klopp’s style might well be a better fit for him than Guardiola’s, and when he’s on his game he can be one of the very finest attacking players in Europe.

Riyad Mahrez

Another player coming towards the final year of his current contract, Riyad Mahrez could be a bit of a like-for-like replacement for Salah as a left footed player who tends to start on the right. The Algeria international doesn’t provide quite the same goal threat, but is a player with great flair and intelligence who would surely have a positive impact at Anfield if brought in.