Talks planned: Arsenal transfer target’s agent gives green light for Emirates Stadium move

There’s some intriguing Arsenal transfer news emerging in Spain that suggests progress could be being made on a potential deal to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbia international has struggled in his time at the Bernabeu, but was once regarded as a huge prospect for the future when he burst onto the scene as a youngster at Eintracht Frankfurt.

It seems Arsenal still rate Jovic highly as Todo Fichajes claim they’d be willing to strike a deal to take him on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 24-year-old’s agent is said to have given the green light for his client to move to the Emirates Stadium, with the two clubs scheduling talks for the coming weeks.

Arsenal fans might be hoping for a bigger name to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and there’s no doubt that a deal for Jovic could be a bit of a risky one.

Still, if Mikel Arteta can work his magic with this natural talent, it could end up being a gamble that pays off and finally gives AFC the top centre-forward they need.