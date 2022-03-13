Tottenham have been tipped as realistic potential transfer suitors for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgium international has had a difficult season at Stamford Bridge since his summer move from Inter Milan, and former Premier League defender Danny Mills can imagine him looking for a reunion with Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills discussed how there might be something of a striker merry-go-round this summer, which might lead to Tottenham losing their own star forward Harry Kane.

Were Kane to move on, Spurs could definitely do well to sign Lukaku as his replacement, even if the former Manchester United and Everton man hasn’t been at his best this season.

On his day, Lukaku is a world class goal-scorer, and he might end up being a better fit under his old manager Conte, with the pair working well together at Inter.

Could Lukaku transfer make sense for Spurs?

This would be a big statement by Spurs if they could pull it off, but Mills can see it happening.

“Pep has said that he wants a centre-forward. Let’s say Kane’s available and Kane goes,” Mills said.

“Then Conte may want Lukaku. That might seem a little bit far fetched but he’s not overly happy there.

“They have also got a myriad of issues going on at the club. He loves Conte, Conte knows how well he can play and knows how to get the best out of him.

“It would be a statement signing for Spurs. If you lose Kane and replace him with Lukaku then you would appease the fans a little bit and everyone’s happy. As long as Conte’s still at Spurs that is.