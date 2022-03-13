Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a top summer transfer target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Portugal international is being eyed up to come in alongside the appointment of former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as the club’s new manager, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ronaldo could be a dream signing to play under Zidane, with the pair certainly striking up a hugely successful partnership when they were together at the Bernabeu.

As noted by Todo Fichajes, this could be a winning combination for PSG as they finally look to get their hands on the Champions League in the 2022/23 season.

That trophy has eluded the Ligue 1 giants so far, with their best run in the competition coming in 2019/20, when they were beaten in the final by Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo has a remarkable record in Europe’s biggest club competition, however, winning it five times in his career so far.

The 37-year-old scored for Man Utd when they won it back in 2007/08, and then had a starring role for Real when they won it four times in the space of five years between the 2013/14 and 2017/18 seasons.

Zidane was Ronaldo’s manager for three of those wins, and could be an upgrade on Mauricio Pochettino, who failed to get his side past Real Madrid this week.