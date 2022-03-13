Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata could reportedly be in line for a coaching role at the club next season.

The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour in the Red Devils’ first-team in recent times, and the Sun report that he’s already started taking his coaching badges.

As well as a coaching role, Mata is also thought to have held talks over a potential ambassadorial role at Old Trafford if he decides to stop playing, according to the Sun, though he also has interest from La Liga clubs.

Mata has had a fine career in the Premier League, though he’s rather slowly faded out of the spotlight in the last few years.

Once a world class performer for Chelsea, it’s fair to say Mata has never quite been able to replicate that in what has generally been a difficult period at Man Utd.

The Spanish midfielder seems like a good candidate for a number of non-playing roles, however, so it will be interesting to see what decision he makes at the end of this current campaign.

An Old Trafford source is quoted by the Sun as saying: “Juan can make a real contribution to United in the future.

“He is always willing to help the younger players and has impressed the people upstairs.

“There’s a belief he could one day follow a similar pathway as Mikel Arteta and move into coaching or management.”