Potential Man Utd XI under Tuchel: 3-4-3 formation, Chelsea transfer raid + big decisions on Ronaldo & Maguire

Manchester United could reportedly be in with a realistic chance of hiring Thomas Tuchel as their new manager amid the chaotic situation unfolding at Chelsea.

The Red Devils will need to appoint a new manager this summer when Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim boss comes to an end, and the Chelsea crisis could present a huge opportunity to poach this world class tactician from their rivals.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangnick is quietly confident that a deal to hire Tuchel could be realistic, and Man Utd fans would surely welcome this exciting appointment.

The German coach led Chelsea to Champions League glory last season and has generally improved the team a great deal since he took over from Frank Lampard, so one imagines he could end up being the best option for United ahead of other candidates like Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

If Tuchel did take over, he’d surely bring hiss 3-4-3 formation with him, and perhaps a raid on Chelsea while he’s at it?

Man Utd’s new-look line up with Tuchel as manager

In our line up above, we’ve got Antonio Rudiger coming in as a replacement for the struggling Harry Maguire.

The Germany international is heading towards the end of his Chelsea contract, and United are one of the clubs to be linked with him by 90min, with Tuchel sure to be keen to work with this key player again, especially when MUFC desperately need to improve at the back.

In midfield, United will surely be bidding farewell to Paul Pogba as he edges towards becoming a free agent, so Aurelian Tchouameni could be a realistic target to move to the Theatre of Dreams.

According to Sport, both United and Chelsea have shown an interest in The Monaco starlet, so it makes perfect sense for Tuchel to be keen to work with him if he moves from one club to another.

Finally, Tuchel could do well to improve the Red Devils’ attack with Christopher Nkunku, who is one of the most in-form wide-players in Europe this season.

The RB Leipzig star has been linked with Tuchel’s Chelsea by Foot Mercato, and with Man Utd by the Daily Star, so a link-up here seems realistic.

Apart from that, one imagines there won’t necessarily be too many other changes, with Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo among the players whom the club will hope to see improve under Tuchel.