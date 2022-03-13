Manchester City midfield Ilkay Gundogan is set to be offered a new contract at Manchester City.

Gundogan, the first signing of the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City, is set to sign an extension on his contract, which currently ends in just 15 months.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City are expected to offer an additional 12 months to his current deal, and he is expected to turn down interest from Barcelona.

Gundogan has been integral to the success of Man City under Guardiola, offering experience and solidity in the midfield.

The 31-year-old is a key figure in the City team, even if he doesn’t play every single game. The German midfielder has scored 18 league goals in the last two seasons.

Selling Gundogan would make little sense for Manchester City. At his age and with not long left on his contract, Barcelona would be reluctant to spend too much money on him. Extending his contract for an extra year saves them from signing a player in this position.

His experience can also be a help for the youngsters coming through. The likes of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer can learn a lot from the midfielder, who has played over 450 senior games.