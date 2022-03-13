Manchester United are targeting Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez to improve their defensive problems.

Hernandez is currently a regular in the Bayern team, but refuses to rule out a move to the Premier League, according to Fichajes.

Manchester United reportedly have an advantage in the race for Hernandez, alongside Real Madrid and Barcelona. Hernandez started his career in Spain, so could favour a move back to the country he made his name.

The French defender would be a welcome addition to United, who have struggled defensively in recent years. Harry Maguire in particular has come under scrutiny for poor performances, and Hernandez could be a replacement for the England international.

Hernandez is a left-footed centre-back, and a lot of modern managers are choosing to play left-footers in defence to offer balance. The Frenchman is a regular for his country and has a World Cup medal in his cabinet.

The 26-year-old has won multiple trophies at both clubs he’s played for so far, playing a pivotal role.

Bayern Munich losing Niklas Sule to Dortmund could be a stumbling block in any deal, unless they can sign a replacement.