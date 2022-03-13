Liverpool have been rocked by the latest transfer news involving star player Mohamed Salah, who could surprisingly be ready to join one of their rivals.

The Egypt international continues to dominate headlines due to uncertainty over his future, with no agreement yet on signing a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

In a further blow for Liverpool fans, there’s now the worrying development that Salah is keen to stay in the Premier League if he ends up leaving Liverpool, according to Football Insider.

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Salah had no intention of accepting the current new contract offer from Liverpool…

Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand ??? #LFC Mo’s priority is to stay – but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move. More: https://t.co/QGTdcXpa79 pic.twitter.com/2cAY6KmmkV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

It would be difficult enough to see Salah moving to the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona, but even worse if he joined one of their rivals in England.

Man City to pounce for Salah transfer?

If Salah wants to play for another English club, it’s hard to imagine he’d view anywhere apart from Manchester City as a step up from Liverpool.

Perhaps the 29-year-old would be interested in another spell at Chelsea after failing to get a chance there as a youngster, but their current situation probably makes that unlikely anyway.

Salah is a Liverpool legend, so surely won’t want to tarnish that by playing for Manchester United, especially as they’re a bit of a mess right now. It’s also hard to see the appeal of Arsenal and Tottenham if Salah wants to win the biggest trophies and be a serious Ballon d’Or contender.

That only leaves City, who could undoubtedly do with a world class goal-scorer like him coming in to replace Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola would surely love to work with a talent like Salah, who could be the missing link between him and finally bringing the Champions League to the Etihad Stadium.

LFC surely have to do whatever it takes to tie Salah down to a new deal and prevent this disastrous deal happening.