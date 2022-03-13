Newcastle United fan-favourite admits to wanting to leave while under Steve Bruce

Newcastle United are one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams.

Having taken 20 points from a possible 24 in their last eight domestic matches, the Magpies, now under the guidance of former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, are well on course to beat the drop – something that before Christmas seemed virtually impossible to achieve.

A large part of the Geordies’ rejuvenated form must be credited to the repositioning of Brazilian playmaker Joelinton.

While working under ex-boss Steve Bruce, Joelinton was deployed as a lone striker – a position he clearly struggled with after scoring just 12 goals in 107 appearances.

However, one of the first things new manager Howe did when he arrived at St James’ Park was to switch up the South American’s role and position him as a central midfielder instead.

The tactician tweak has worked wonders with Joelinton now one of the Magpies’ most consistent performers.

Lifting the lid on what it was like playing under Bruce, who continued to use him as a number nine, Joelinton, who spoke recently to the Telegraph, said: “I thought about leaving a few times. When you find yourself in a bad moment, you think about that, but I have never had anything concrete.

“What I had, yes, was this idea of perhaps moving to another team, looking for success elsewhere. It’s something normal when you are not doing so well on the pitch because that obviously has an impact on you outside the club, too, you end up getting a bit sad. But I’m happy I didn’t go anywhere and now I hope to continue here for many years to come.”