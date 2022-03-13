Prospective new Chelsea owner shares plans for club if bid to buy is accepted

Prospective new Chelsea owner Nick Candy has shared his plans for the club if his bid to purchase the West London side is successful.

Candy, a British billionaire who made his fortune through property development, is just one of several interested parties who are looking to acquire Chelsea after it was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

A spokesperson told Sky Sports his most immediate action should his bid be accepted would be to introduce a fan representative on the board in order to give supporters a voice in the decision-making process of Chelsea.

Candy, 49, is said to be a lifelong fan of The Blues, and has stated he would be willing to provide funding to secure the club’s future if it faces dire financial straits in the comings weeks following the sanctions imposed on it by the UK government as a result of being an asset of Roman Abramovich.

However, a special licence was granted by the UK government which allows The Blues to fulfil its fixtures and maintain a home support of just only season-ticket holders beyond any tickets which have already been sold prior to the imposition of sanctions.

Sky Sports also reported Candy would be in attendance of the game at Stamford Bridge later on, which will see Chelsea host a Newcastle team in red-hot form since January.