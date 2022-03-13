Video: PSG fans boo Neymar and Lionel Messi in first match since humiliating Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain fans are not forgiving their star duo Neymar and Lionel Messi after the club’s humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid at the weekend.

See below as fans boo the duo when they’re over the ball for a free-kick, as well as booing their names when they were announced before the start of the game against Bordeaux today…

PSG may have dominated Ligue 1 in the last decade or so, but they’ve continued to under-achieve in Europe, reaching just one Champions League final two years ago, when they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

More Stories Lionel Messi Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.