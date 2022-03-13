Video: PSG fans boo Neymar and Lionel Messi in first match since humiliating Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain fans are not forgiving their star duo Neymar and Lionel Messi after the club’s humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid at the weekend.

See below as fans boo the duo when they’re over the ball for a free-kick, as well as booing their names when they were announced before the start of the game against Bordeaux today…

PSG fans aren't going to forget about the Real Madrid game in a hurry… Messi and Neymar are met with a torrent of boos as they stand over a free-kick. Neymar then puts it in Row Z ? pic.twitter.com/h26RDL8Aq3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2022

PSG fans react to Kylian Mbappé, Leo Messi and Neymar's name being announced at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/Q6CI2HVkyY — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) March 13, 2022

PSG may have dominated Ligue 1 in the last decade or so, but they’ve continued to under-achieve in Europe, reaching just one Champions League final two years ago, when they were beaten by Bayern Munich.