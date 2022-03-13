PSG ready to offload flop signing in the summer after Champions League debacle

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offload a number of players following their embarrassing Champions League exit.

According to French outlet L’Equipe one of the names on the list is Liverpool cult hero Georginio Wijnaldum, who has not been able to truly settle himself with the Ligue 1 league leaders.

Wijnaldum has struggled to assert his position in the PSG midfield since his move from Liverpool, with a plethora of options available to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

He did manage an assist from his starting role during PSG’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux so this could end up sparking a run of form in the league for him.

However, despite his experience in the competition, Wijnaldum was not used during the club’s disappointing 3-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, a tie which they were winning until a Karim Benzema hat-trick shattered their hopes of progressing into the quarter-finals.

PSG’s hierarchy want to reconsider the position of the squad and attempt to cut out any who are not necessary to the club. This could lead to a number of stars being put up for sale and Dutchman Wijnaldum is on the list of potential casualties.