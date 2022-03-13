Frank McAvennie has criticised Marcus Rashford, and advised him on how he can revive his career.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie has advised Rashford to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to learn from the experienced pair.

“You have two of the best in the world at that club, Ronaldo and Cavani. Follow them around, copy everything they do. They have scored a crazy amount of goals between them,” says McAvennie.

Rashford has struggled for form this season, and his minutes on the pitch has suffered because of it. McAvennie has criticised Rashford, saying: “It’s such a simple thing but when I see Rashford play, I don’t see a man who has been watching Ronaldo.”

Having someone to learn from in Ronaldo, who has won everything, would only be a benefit to Rashford. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be working for the Englishman, but I’m sure he is actively trying to learn from Ronaldo.

The addition of Ronaldo this season has halted Rashford’s progress, simply because he’s a player playing a similar position. Although playing out wide a lot, Rashford is naturally a striker.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club, and Rangnick has said how the 24-year-old has to wait until the summer to think about a move and concentrate on his football. “The window is closed right now. Even suppose he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that but in the summer. Now the window is closed,” Rangnick said in a press conference, reported by ESPN.