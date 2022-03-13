Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick could perhaps be in line for a role on the bench alongside Erik ten Hag next season.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ajax boss Ten Hag is ready to take over at Man Utd and would be open to allowing Rangnick to remain heavily involved with the first-team by joining him in the dugout.

Rangnick is currently interim manager at Old Trafford, but is widely expected to move into an administrative role at the club next season once a new permanent manager is appointed.

The German tactician might still have a role close to the players, however, as Ten Hag seems keen to have him as someone to potentially take the heat off the head coach.

The Mirror quote the Dutchman as having previously made a similar claim about Marc Overmars when he was a sporting director at Ajax, before having to leave the club in disgrace.

Ten Hag said: “Ideally, I wanted Marc on the bench. I don’t have to think twice about that.

“I started to believe in that construction when I was working in Germany.

“My education as a manager in top level football I had at Bayern Munich. There is hardly a better education for a coach or a manager.

“I love the German model. In Germany it is a common thing that sporting directors sit right next to you on the bench there.