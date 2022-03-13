Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick vs Tottenham fires Manchester United to two new Premier League records

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Manchester United into the Premier League record books last night with his hat-trick in the victory over Tottenham.

The veteran Portugal international rolled back the years with a stunning treble for Man Utd as they won 3-2 against Spurs at Old Trafford, setting two new records in the process.

Ronaldo hadn’t been in the best form going into this game, but his superb performance now means the Red Devils have won 400 Premier League home games.

According to Opta Joe in the tweet below, it also means United have beaten Tottenham at home more than any team has beaten any other one opponent in a Premier League home match…

400 – Manchester United have now won exactly 400 Premier League home games, becoming the first team to reach that milestone in the competition. 23 of those wins have been against Tottenham, also more than any side has beaten another at home in the Premier League. Records. pic.twitter.com/VrROj7G4YR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2022

The win keeps United’s fading top four hopes alive, and is a big blow to Tottenham as they try to stay in the running for Champions League qualification.

Both teams will have a tough time catching up with Arsenal, however, who have been in fine form and who still have games in hand over both of their rivals.

For now, though, MUFC fans can enjoy Ronaldo’s individual brilliance that made a small piece of history this weekend.