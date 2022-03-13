Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick vs Tottenham fires Manchester United to two new Premier League records

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Manchester United into the Premier League record books last night with his hat-trick in the victory over Tottenham.

The veteran Portugal international rolled back the years with a stunning treble for Man Utd as they won 3-2 against Spurs at Old Trafford, setting two new records in the process.

Ronaldo hadn’t been in the best form going into this game, but his superb performance now means the Red Devils have won 400 Premier League home games.

According to Opta Joe in the tweet below, it also means United have beaten Tottenham at home more than any team has beaten any other one opponent in a Premier League home match…

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona highlight second Arsenal transfer as backup plan for in demand superstar
West Ham could sign “four to six players” funded by £100million Declan Rice transfer sale
Ralf Rangnick could have interesting new role at Manchester United if this manager takes over

The win keeps United’s fading top four hopes alive, and is a big blow to Tottenham as they try to stay in the running for Champions League qualification.

Both teams will have a tough time catching up with Arsenal, however, who have been in fine form and who still have games in hand over both of their rivals.

For now, though, MUFC fans can enjoy Ronaldo’s individual brilliance that made a small piece of history this weekend.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.