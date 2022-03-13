Manchester United ready to sell academy graduate and join race for Spurs transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Dean Henderson leave the club in the summer transfer window, with Sam Johnstone eyed up as his replacement.

The Red Devils plan to keep David de Gea as their number one for next season, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that this puts Henderson’s future in doubt, with Johnstone making sense as a solid signing to replace him as the club’s main backup ‘keeper.

However, the Sun also claim that Tottenham and West Ham are among the clubs who are in for Johnstone, who left Man Utd earlier in his career.

The 28-year-old never made a competitive appearance for United, but he’s impressed in his time at West Brom, and looks like he’d be a solid option for the club to have on the bench.

It will be interesting, however, to see what kind of offer someone like Tottenham make to Johnstone, as he may prefer to move somewhere where he might have more of a realistic chance of becoming first choice.

That surely wouldn’t happen at United, but might be a genuine possibility at Spurs, who could do well to think about bringing in a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris.