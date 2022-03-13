Potential Chelsea buyers have big plans for Stamford Bridge and two key players

Saudi Media are reportedly preparing a bid for Chelsea Football Club which would include some exciting plans for the Blues.

The west London giants are currently in a bizarre state of limbo as their owner Roman Abramovich is sanctioned by the UK government due to his alleged closeness with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

This means Abramovich can’t currently make any money out of Chelsea, so the club cannot be sold, signings can’t be made, and fans can’t even purchase tickets to games or items from the club shop.

Still, according to Goal, a Saudi consortium is looking into taking over, and would look to redevelop the Stamford Bridge stadium, whilst also trying to keep star duo Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

This group would also look to make major investments in Chelsea Women, with the bid being spearheaded by Mohamed Alkhereiji, who is a big fan of the Blues.

Alkhereiji has been to a few Chelsea games, including the home match with Manchester United this season, so fans will be excited by his connections with the club and his ambitious plans for the team.