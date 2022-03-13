Sporting director approaches Arsenal over potential €40million transfer

The sporting director of Atletico Madrid has reportedly approached Arsenal over a potential transfer return for midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has not quite reached his best form at the Emirates Stadium, despite previously looking a world class talent in his time in the Spanish capital.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal could now be open to letting Partey go, and it seems Atletico are looking into the possibility of bringing him back.

The report explains that Atletico chief Andrea Berta has been in touch with the Gunners about a possible deal, which could initially be on loan before becoming permanent for perhaps around €40million.

That could be good business for the La Liga outfit, with Partey clearly a player who could strengthen Simeone’s side a lot if he were to get back to his best.

Arsenal fans might not be too disappointed to see Partey leaving after his slightly underwhelming spell in north London, though some will undoubtedly also be hoping he can finally hit his best form in the next few months, so signing a replacement isn’t necessary.