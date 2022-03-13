“A top manager” – Rangnick praises surprise potential candidate for the Manchester United job

Manchester United may reportedly be ready to add Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to their list of managerial targets for next season.

The German tactician’s future at Stamford Bridge could be in some doubt following sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich, with the Blues no longer able to buy or sell players, offer new contracts to players, or even have fans buy tickets for games.

Earlier in the week, Jamie Carragher made the rather audacious suggestion in his Telegraph column that Man Utd should swoop for Tuchel, and it seems like there might genuinely be something in the works.

According to the Daily Mail, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick privately believes Tuchel could be a serious candidate, and he’s quoted in the report as praising the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Thomas Tuchel to Manchester United?

He said: “It doesn’t make sense at all to even think or speculate about that.

“Yes, Thomas Tuchel is a top manager, yes I know him well, yes he was a player of mine, yes he took his first job as a coach in Stuttgart when I was the head coach.

“He is the manager of Chelsea right now. They’re third and still in the Champions League.

“There are issues now around the ownership of this club, (so) to speculate about him being a candidate for the job here in the summer doesn’t make sense.”

Tuchel has enjoyed huge success at Chelsea, winning the Champions League with the Blues last season, so the Red Devils would surely welcome him to Old Trafford.

The Mail mention the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag as other options, but Tuchel could arguably be a stronger candidate.

