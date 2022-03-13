Thomas Tuchel speaks out on his Chelsea future after Newcastle game

Thomas Tuchel has spoken out on his future at Chelsea, following their victory over Newcastle. 

A lot of speculation has surrounded the future of Chelsea, due to the current situation surrounding their ownership. Tuchel was interviewed after the game, and confirmed he would stay as manager until the end of the season, as the tweet below states.

The situation may change at any point at Chelsea, but that is out of Tuchel’s hands. As far as he is concerned, he wants to stay at the club. Tuchel is a modern manager and tends to focus on the team, rather than the whole club.

In the current era, football managers are often just coaches, with other positions such as a director of football, handling behind the scenes situations. Tuchel regularly comments on how he wants to focus on what happens on the pitch, rather than in the background.

The comments made by Tuchel must give Chelsea fans a boost in a difficult time for them. The club is surrounded by uncertainty, so knowing their manager is concentrated on getting results is a huge positive.

