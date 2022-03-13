Video: Havertz scores the winner after a deftly touch and finish

Kai Havertz scored the winner for Chelsea against Newcastle after a fantastic touch and finish.

Havertz expertly brought the ball down after a perfectly lofted ball by Jorginho.

The German international has been in fine form up top for Chelsea, keeping Romelu Lukaku out the team.

Havertz has now scored four goals in three games, and Lukaku is going to struggle to make his way back into the team. Although not naturally a striker, Hazertz’s ability to drop deep and bring others into play is excellent.

He’s also a massive threat in the air, which gives Chelsea another dimension to their attack.