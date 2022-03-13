Video: Newcastle robbed of penalty after controversial decision

Newcastle potentially could have had a penalty after Trevoh Chalobah brought down Jacob Murphy.

Chalobah clearly has a hold of Murphy’s shirt, then appears to trip the Newcastle winger over inside the penalty box, as seen in the video below.

Chelsea won the game by a single goal, so this decision was pivotal in the result. If the referee gave the penalty, Newcastle could have taken the lead and the game could have gone a different way.

Chelsea won 1-0 after a goal from Kai Havertz in the final few minutes broke the deadlock.

