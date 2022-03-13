Joe Gelhardt sent the Leeds fans into raptures after securing the win with a last-minute goal.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in added time, to slot home the winner after Raphinha gifted him the ball on a plate.

OH WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT! ELLAND ROAD LIMBS! Raphinia bursts past the Norwich keeper squares the ball and the young striker Joe geldhardt gets the last minute winner as Leeds secure their first win in some time to escape the relegation zone. Leeds 2-1 Norwich. pic.twitter.com/s4CMwOqSMo — ScottTurner?? (@ScottTurnerAFC) March 13, 2022

Raphinha (??) faz uma jogada magnífica, passa para Gelhardt, que marca e garante a vitória do Leeds nos acréscimos. Leeds United 2×1 Norwich pic.twitter.com/ns8wjds29g — Brasileirospremierleague (@BrasileirosnaPL) March 13, 2022

Gelhardt scored his first goal for Leeds since December, in what could turn out to be a vital winner in their fight for Premier League survival.

The youngster rarely starts for Leeds but offers them a lot of energy when he comes off the bench. The win puts Leeds four points above the relegation zone.