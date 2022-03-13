Video: Pandemonium at Elland Road as Gelhardt scores last-minute winner for Leeds

Joe Gelhardt sent the Leeds fans into raptures after securing the win with a last-minute goal.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in added time, to slot home the winner after Raphinha gifted him the ball on a plate.

Gelhardt scored his first goal for Leeds since December, in what could turn out to be a vital winner in their fight for Premier League survival.

The youngster rarely starts for Leeds but offers them a lot of energy when he comes off the bench. The win puts Leeds four points above the relegation zone.

