Video: Petr Cech defiant in face of sanctions and defends Chelsea history under Abramovich

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea legend Petr Cech is defiant but hopeful over the sanctions which have been imposed on Chelsea. 

Club owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government earlier this week, leaving the club in a perilous and uncertain situation, with them unable to generate any income due to their financial operations being frozen.

Cech was hopeful a resolution would be found soon in order to put the fans and the workers of the club at ease, and hit back at critics who have suggested the last 19 years of Chelsea’s history under Abramovich should be erased.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Five swap transfer options for Liverpool if Mohamed Salah joins Premier League rivals
Ziyech and Kante return but still no room for Lukaku – Chelsea team news v Newcastle United
Video: “Why would you not ask?” – Carragher reaffirms idea Man United should target Thomas Tuchel as manager

You can watch the video below.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Petr Cech Roman Abramovich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.