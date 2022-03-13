Video: Petr Cech defiant in face of sanctions and defends Chelsea history under Abramovich

Chelsea legend Petr Cech is defiant but hopeful over the sanctions which have been imposed on Chelsea.

Club owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government earlier this week, leaving the club in a perilous and uncertain situation, with them unable to generate any income due to their financial operations being frozen.

Cech was hopeful a resolution would be found soon in order to put the fans and the workers of the club at ease, and hit back at critics who have suggested the last 19 years of Chelsea’s history under Abramovich should be erased.

You can watch the video below.

? "People try to take the last 19 years and erase it from the memory of the football community." Petr Cech says the situation is not about money but about the people behind the scenes at Chelsea that have created history pic.twitter.com/P5kQirADWG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports