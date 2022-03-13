Aaron Ramsdale saved from a point-blank header, and Brendan Rodgers couldn’t believe it.

Harvey Barnes sent a header towards the top corner, before Ramsdale makes an excellent one-handed save to deny the English winger.

Rodgers was visibly shocked that it didn’t go in, and was caught on camera celebrating prematurely. The Leicester manager then turns around in disbelief that the Arsenal goalkeeper kept the ball out, as seen in the video below.

Ramsdale’s save was a key contributor in Arsenal keeping a clean sheet, in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City. The Gunners now sit in 4th place, with three games in hand on Manchester United who sit just behind them.