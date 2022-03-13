Video: Ramsdale makes emphatic save sending Brendan Rodgers into disbelief

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Aaron Ramsdale saved from a point-blank header, and Brendan Rodgers couldn’t believe it. 

Harvey Barnes sent a header towards the top corner, before Ramsdale makes an excellent one-handed save to deny the English winger.

Rodgers was visibly shocked that it didn’t go in, and was caught on camera celebrating prematurely. The Leicester manager then turns around in disbelief that the Arsenal goalkeeper kept the ball out, as seen in the video below.

Ramsdale save and Brendan Rodgers appreciating it from soccer

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Yarmolenko gives emotional interview following goal for West Ham
Video: Thomas Tuchel confirms where his immediate future lies amid speculation
Barcelona flop added to Arsenal transfer target list

Ramsdale’s save was a key contributor in Arsenal keeping a clean sheet, in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City. The Gunners now sit in 4th place, with three games in hand on Manchester United who sit just behind them.

More Stories Aaron Ramsdale Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.