Video: Roman Abramovich banner remains at Stamford Bridge despite uncertain Chelsea future amid sanctions

Chelsea FC
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may not be allowed to enter the UK, but his banner at Stamford Bridge remains an ever-present. 

Ahead of Chelsea’s game against Newcastle United, Chelsea were hit with a barrage of sanctions as a consequence of being an asset of Abramovich who had his assets frozen due to his links with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the subsequent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The club’s future is under threat as it stands, with no income available until the club is brought by a new owner or the government step in to finance the club.

