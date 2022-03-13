Video: Thomas Tuchel confirms where his immediate future lies amid speculation

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed where his immediate future lies amid speculation he would be leaving the club.

Following sanctions applied to Chelsea as a trickle-down consequence of being owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the club has seen a number of its day-to-day operations cease, such as commercial activity and ability to negotiate in the transfer market with both buying and selling players.

This has led to a frenzy which has seen a number of teams rumoured to be considering taking advantage of the current state of the club, including by swooping in for Tuchel.

However, Tuchel was asked this in his press conference after the 1-0 win over Newcastle, and confirmed where his immediate future lay.

You can watch the video below.

