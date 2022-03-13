Video: Ukraine international Yarmolenko emotionally falls to his knees after scoring for West Ham

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko has made a dream return from special leave at West Ham United after a beautiful effort.

Yarmolenko, had been given leave by West Ham in order to allow him to deal with the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Coming off the bench, the 32-year-old received a quick pass into his feet from Said Benrahma, and he was then able to control it loosely before swivelling and hitting the ball with his other foot into the far bottom corner.

It is his first Premier League goal of the season and during the celebrations you could clearly see how much the goal meant to him as he fell to his knees.

You can watch the goal below.

Pictures from the Premier League