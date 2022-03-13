Video: “Why would you not ask?” – Carragher reaffirms idea Man United should target Thomas Tuchel as manager

Jamie Carragher has reaffirmed his suggestion of Manchester United going in for Thomas Tuchel as a new manager if he is available when the season ends. 

Earlier this week, Carragher suggested Man United should go for Tuchel as their next full-time boss if if becomes available.

Chelsea are under threat of liquidation as a club following sanctions imposed by the UK government, leading Carragher to suggest The Red Devils should try to appoint Tuchel as their next manager.

The primary other name linked to the job once Ralf Rangnick steps aside is Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

